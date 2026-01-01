Solution Areas
- Consulting & Professional Services
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Travel & Hospitality
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
Sigma Computing, Inc.
Sigma Computing, Inc. is a technology company founded in 2018, specializing in cloud-based data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. Its headquarters is located in San Francisco, California, with an approximate company size of 500 employees. The company focuses on providing innovative data management and AI-powered tools for businesses to make data-driven decisions.