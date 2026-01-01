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Squadron Data Inc. logo
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 38
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 8
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Squadron Data Inc

Headquarters: United States
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Squadron Data is a Snowflake Premier Partner with a global presence, operating from offices in Kansas City, Toronto, and India. With over 100 successful data platform migrations, we excel in exclusive Snowflake solutions, specializing in platform migrations, marketing / customer 360 analytics, and analytics for regional banks, healthcare & life sciences (HCLS), and telecommunications industries.

Our vast migration experience, coupled with delivery-accelerating migration automations, ensures seamless transitions from legacy technologies. We are experts in Snowflake Horizon for native data governance, defining, measuring, and monitoring data quality. Our team applies advanced Cortex functionality to accelerate the development of AI and BI data products, delivering rapid time to value.

Additionally, we focus on simplifying data management by identifying and eliminating data silos, enhancing ease of use. Our approach is rooted in security best practices, implementing robust RBAC functionality and defining user policies to ensure safe, scalable, and efficient migrations tailored to client needs.

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