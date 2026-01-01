Industry competencies
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot is a cloud-based analytics and business intelligence company founded in 2012. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company operates in the software industry, specifically in the data analytics and business intelligence segment. As of the latest available data, ThoughtSpot has approximately 1,500 employees, indicating a medium-sized company with significant growth potential.