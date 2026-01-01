secrets of snowflake migration success

Many organizations find that their existing data platforms do not provide the speed, scalability and security they need to keep pace with their ambitions — especially in the AI era.

Instead, they grapple with an array of challenges, including:



Performance and scalability bottlenecks

Fragmented data ecosystems

Data integrity and security concerns



These obstacles have motivated many leading companies to move from traditional on-premises or cloud-hosted data warehouses like Teradata, Oracle, SQL Server, Hadoop and more to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.