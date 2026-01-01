EBOOK
Secrets of Snowflake Migration Success
Discover why leaders across industries are moving from legacy solutions to a modern cloud data platform for greater simplicity, performance and cost efficiency.
A move worth making
Many organizations find that their existing data platforms do not provide the speed, scalability and security they need to keep pace with their ambitions — especially in the AI era.
Instead, they grapple with an array of challenges, including:
Performance and scalability bottlenecks
Fragmented data ecosystems
Data integrity and security concerns
These obstacles have motivated many leading companies to move from traditional on-premises or cloud-hosted data warehouses like Teradata, Oracle, SQL Server, Hadoop and more to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.
With Snowflake, we now deliver a much better data platform at global scale for less than our legacy data platform.”
John Pastor
Leaders’ stories of success
Premier organizations across regions and industries, from Guitar Center to Siemens, are benefitting from Snowflake’s unified data foundation that delivers simplicity, performance and flexibility — all with governance and AI capabilities built in, not bolted on.
In switching from their legacy platforms to the AI Data Cloud, leaders like AT&T, PayPal and Pfizer are reaping tangible rewards and savings across the enterprise.
84%
AT&T saved 84% in estimated annual costs
$900B
PayPal moved its $900 billion payment platform to Snowflake, slashing SLAs from 96 to 12 hours
19K
Pfizer saved 19,000 hours and 54% in costs annually
Turning ambitions into a reality
With data now on a unified platform, forward-thinking companies across the globe are achieving strategic business goals, from bringing generative AI use cases into production to better serving customers.
To gain inspiration for your own organization, see how companies big and small are reaching their objectives, and ask yourself: What could you achieve by making a switch?
Penske built a new AI model in less than 15 days after trying to gain traction with gen AI for a year.
Luminate processes over a trillion data points 334% faster every day, running market reports overnight vs. in a month — a game changer for delivering timely data to customers.
Florida State University now enjoys 95% faster time to value by reducing data sharing from 90 days to just five.
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