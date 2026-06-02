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Making AI Real for Business

Join fellow data and AI pioneers at Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco to lead your organization in this next era of agents and enterprise intelligence.

snowflake summit 26
JUNE 1-2 | SUMMIT LIVESTREAM

Experience Summit keynotes from anywhere — live and free

Snowflake's Sridhar Ramaswamy and Anthropic's Daniela Amodei on the future of AI, the latest product reveals and deep dives — streaming. Don't watch the recap. Watch it happen.

Featured Announcements

The latest from the Summit 26 stage

Next Livestream: 22 02H · 59M · 20S
Christian Klinerman on stage at a Snowflake Event
Product Keynote LivestreamMove beyond AI experimentation to deliver measurable results in this keynote with Christian Kleinerman, Executive Vice President of Product at Snowflake.
Register now

More From Summit 26

Product and Technology

Data Engineering

Data Engineering in the AI Era: New Snowflake Tools Built for Smart Pipelines

Platform

Product and Technology

Unistore

Hybrid Tables Just Got Up To 8x Faster

AI & ML

Data Engineering

Deploy Python Pipelines with Snowflake CoCo in a Single Prompt

Applications

Congratulations to the 2026 Startup Challenge Winner: LGND AI

OpenAI and Snowflake: The Future of Business-Native AI

CoCoEvolve: What If a Coding Agent Could Optimize Your AI Systems?

Product and Technology

Data Engineering

Simplify the Entire Data Development Lifecycle

ArcticSwarm: Transforming Hybrid Deep Research for Enterprise Intelligence

Product and Technology

Data Engineering

Data Lake

Build the Interoperable Lakehouse: Agency Over Your Data

Cost Optimization & Performance

Platform

Product and Technology

Adaptive Compute Delivers High Performance That Evolves with Your Workloads

Platform

Unistore

Security

Product and Technology

Data Governance

Analytics

Set the Foundation for Trusted AI

Product and Technology

AI & ML

Snowflake CoWork: The Personal Work Agent for Every Knowledge Worker

PLATFORM

Simplify Enterprise Data and AI

From ingesting and processing data to analyzing and modeling it, to building and sharing data and AI applications, Snowflake helps you innovate faster and do more with your data.

Screenshot of a Snowflake Dashboard showcasing Cortex Agents
Easy icon
EASY

Bring your data and AI strategies to life

Save time on building, configuring and tuning infrastructure with an easy, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds.

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CONNECTED

Connect your business ecosystem

Snowflake’s rich ecosystem and interoperability with open table formats means you can maximize value from all your data, apps and models. 

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TRUSTED

Achieve universal business continuity

Support your most demanding workloads with always-on, unified security, governance, observability and disaster recovery, regardless of cloud or region. 

SNOWFLAKE POSTGRES IS NOW GA

Run production-ready Postgres alongside your analytics

Snowflake Postgres brings the world’s most popular database to the AI Data Cloud — no complex data pipelines needed.

THE AI DATA CLOUD

Streamline your architecture. Smash data silos.

CUSTOMERS

Leading companies lead with Snowflake

View Customers

Amplify Impact

The SnowflakeEcosystem

Snowflake partner logos

Snowflake Partner Network

From integrated technologies to migration experts, maximize your Snowflake deployment, with one of our partners, apps or solutions.

Learn about partners
Developers community

Developer Community

Find reference architecture, level up your Snowflake skill set or see what open source Snowflake supports.

Visit the developers center

Where Data Does More

Start for free
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1As of July 31, 2025

2As of July 31, 2025. Please see our Q2FY26 earnings press release for the definition and description of our total customer count.