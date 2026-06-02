Making AI Real for Business
Join fellow data and AI pioneers at Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco to lead your organization in this next era of agents and enterprise intelligence.
Featured Announcements
The latest from the Summit 26 stage
Product Keynote LivestreamMove beyond AI experimentation to deliver measurable results in this keynote with Christian Kleinerman, Executive Vice President of Product at Snowflake.
More From Summit 26
Product and Technology
Data Engineering
Data Engineering in the AI Era: New Snowflake Tools Built for Smart Pipelines
Platform
Product and Technology
Unistore
Hybrid Tables Just Got Up To 8x Faster
AI & ML
Data Engineering
Deploy Python Pipelines with Snowflake CoCo in a Single Prompt
Applications
Congratulations to the 2026 Startup Challenge Winner: LGND AI
OpenAI and Snowflake: The Future of Business-Native AI
CoCoEvolve: What If a Coding Agent Could Optimize Your AI Systems?
Product and Technology
Data Engineering
Simplify the Entire Data Development Lifecycle
ArcticSwarm: Transforming Hybrid Deep Research for Enterprise Intelligence
Product and Technology
Data Engineering
Data Lake
Build the Interoperable Lakehouse: Agency Over Your Data
Cost Optimization & Performance
Platform
Product and Technology
Adaptive Compute Delivers High Performance That Evolves with Your Workloads
Platform
Unistore
Security
Product and Technology
Data Governance
Analytics
Set the Foundation for Trusted AI
Product and Technology
AI & ML
Snowflake CoWork: The Personal Work Agent for Every Knowledge Worker
PLATFORM
Simplify Enterprise Data and AI
From ingesting and processing data to analyzing and modeling it, to building and sharing data and AI applications, Snowflake helps you innovate faster and do more with your data.
EASY
Bring your data and AI strategies to life
Save time on building, configuring and tuning infrastructure with an easy, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds.
CONNECTED
Connect your business ecosystem
Snowflake’s rich ecosystem and interoperability with open table formats means you can maximize value from all your data, apps and models.
TRUSTED
Achieve universal business continuity
Support your most demanding workloads with always-on, unified security, governance, observability and disaster recovery, regardless of cloud or region.
Platform
The Snowflake platform is a fully managed service that’s truly easy to use, connected across your entire data estate and trusted by thousands of customers.
Data Engineering
Build reliable, continuous data pipelines for the enterprise in the language of your choice.
Applications & Collaboration
Share live data across clouds and organizations, plus easily develop, distribute and scale apps.
- Fully managed service
- Universal security & governance
- Cross-cloud ecosystem
Snowflake CoCo
Accelerate end-to-end development with a governed AI coding agent that works wherever you build.
Snowflake CoWork
The personal work agent that takes you from context to clarity to action, all within Snowflake's perimeter.
CUSTOMERS
Leading companies lead with Snowflake
Booking.com Accelerates Travel Innovation with Cortex AI
By migrating away from Hadoop, Booking.com modernizes its data and AI, democratizes insights and connects millions of travelers to their dream trips.
- 31M Travel listings unified by a connected data and AI platform
- 175K Different travel destinations powered by Cortex AI
Fanatics Personalizes the Fan Experience with Snowflake Intelligence
Fanatics builds enterprise agents with Snowflake Intelligence to unify billions of fan data points, democratize data access and enhance experiences for millions of fans.
- 2B+ daily signals from fans
- 100M+ fans each with hundreds of attributes
Toyota Motor Europe Drives Data Trust, Simplicity and Accessibility
Snowflake transformed Toyota Motor Europe's data landscape by providing a simple, secure and reliable data platform that unifies data into a single source of truth, empowering all employees with easily accessible and reusable data products.
Indeed Reimagines Architecture and Data Collaboration to Help Job Seekers and Employers
With a modern data lake architecture and Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, Indeed centralizes all its data, delivers campaigns faster, and ultimately saves the company millions of dollars.
- 43-74% cost savings by querying Apache Iceberg™ tables with Snowflake
BlackRock and Snowflake Partner to Unlock Deeper Insights on Aladdin
Snowflake is part of BlackRock’s tech stack, powering the Aladdin® Data Cloud as a single, centralized data platform that equips clients with timely insights for smart investment decisions.
- 116B+ total data points processed by the Aladdin platform
- 1.5M+ total reports available on demand on the Aladdin platform
Amplify Impact
The SnowflakeEcosystem
Snowflake Partner Network
From integrated technologies to migration experts, maximize your Snowflake deployment, with one of our partners, apps or solutions.
Developer Community
Find reference architecture, level up your Snowflake skill set or see what open source Snowflake supports.