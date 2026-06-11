Modernize Apache Spark pipelines with Snowpark Connect

Upgrading a data platform shouldn't mean rebuilding everything from scratch. Snowpark Connect gives teams a practical on-ramp, bringing existing Spark-based pipelines onto Snowflake's modern, managed infrastructure without a full rewrite. Engineers can move off aging, expensive Spark clusters and onto a platform built for today's data scale, with native governance, elastic compute and seamless access to Snowflake's full ecosystem. This is modernization that meets teams where they are and eliminates the operational overhead of the past.

Since the launch of Snowpark Connect last year, Snowflake has been hard at work on a number of updates, including:

Spark Scala and Java client for Scala 2.12/2.13 and Java 11/17 with snowpark-submit CLI for zero-code-change production deployment

for Scala 2.12/2.13 and Java 11/17 with CLI for zero-code-change production deployment Bronze layer file processing with permissive mode, complex data types, schema evolution and parallel reads for large compressed files

with permissive mode, complex data types, schema evolution and parallel reads for large compressed files Unified observability to help discover, diagnose and alert users on Spark jobs with full details (status, duration, resources, queries, logs) from Jupyter, Airflow or external sources

Integrate semantic context into your pipeline

For the last decade, business definitions lived outside the pipeline. Metrics were defined in BI tools, features were defined in ML stores and every team had their own version of the truth. With semantic views, that has been changing. Data engineers can now add meaning directly in the pipeline. With Snowflake Semantic View dbt Package, we're bringing this into dbt workflows. Teams define their semantic layer directly in dbt model files using standard DDL syntax, and CoCo can assist in authoring that definition. Running dbt build materializes or updates the semantic view in Snowflake, keeping it in step with the rest of the pipeline. Horizon Context takes it further, making those definitions available to every AI agent, BI tool and application that touches your data automatically.

New era of data engineering

We've known for years that you can't hire your way out of a systemic problem. Turns out, it's the same with using AI. When data engineers use AI to ship solutions on fragile, legacy platforms, tech debt isn't eliminated but rather accelerated. The result is pipelines that break, infrastructure that's painful to maintain and data products that can't keep pace with the business. In this new AI era, the speed of creation has a danger of outrunning the quality of the foundation beneath it.

Snowflake provides both the agentic coding experiences purpose-built for data engineering in lockstep with a governed platform that AI workloads demand. Whether you're adopting an open lakehouse architecture, migrating Spark workloads, building ML inference pipelines at scale or standing up a brand-new data platform, Snowflake gives every data engineering persona the tools to move faster, ship with confidence and spend less time fighting infrastructure. The agentic era of data engineering has arrived.

To get started, download the free ebook, "Build Pipelines for AI: An Essential Guide to Smarter Data Engineering," and read more about the exciting releases and announcements from Snowflake Summit 2026.