At Snowflake Summit 2026, Snowflake CoCo becomes available where builders work. With a native desktop application, cloud agents, agent SDK, and (coming soon) mobile app and slackbot, CoCo will be fully integrated into the surfaces and tools where modern data teams live — all fully grounded in the enterprise data.

Adoption of AI in the enterprise has shifted from the theoretical potential of AI to the practical needs of production environments: putting AI to work safely, securely and governed, at scale.

The first wave of assistants offered autocompletion and query generation. The next wave is agentic: systems that inspect codebases, reason through complex tasks, modify files, run tests and manage pull requests with humans in the loop. In standard software engineering, this is already the new baseline.

For data and AI teams, the bar is higher. Enterprise AI runs inside governed data systems with live schemas, access controls, lineage and operational pipelines. Generic AI coding agents hit a wall here as they often generate code that looks right but lacks the grounding in data context and permissions to actually work in production.

Snowflake CoCo closes that gap, providing an agentic control plane for builders operating on modern data stacks.