INSIDE THE MODERN MARKETING DATA STACK

The marketing ecosystem has moved beyond simple data collection. The era of the Agentic Enterprise has arrived, where the AI Data Cloud serves as the engine for autonomous AI agents that can reason, plan, and execute.



Join us on July 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT | 1:00 p.m. ET as we unpack the latest Modern Marketing Data Stack report. This session provides a strategic roadmap for the transition into an agentic future, moving past the AI hype to explore how leaders are re-architecting their stacks to support autonomous workflows while maintaining rigorous control.



Key Discussion Points:





Agentic evolution: Shifting from "AI-enabled" tools to autonomous systems that execute complex marketing strategies.



Governance mandate: Building the "trust layer" required to let agents operate across your stack without compromising security or privacy.



Strategy gap: Identifying the critical infrastructure updates needed to scale AI reasoning and decision-making.





Be among the first to see the latest edition of the Modern Marketing Data Stack report. Whether you’re looking to benchmark your strategy, understand where the market is headed, or identify practical opportunities for your organization, this session offers a concise overview of what matters most from this year's report.