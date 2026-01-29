Global Virtual Event
The Dev Conference for AI & Apps
Watch On-Demand
BUILD with us in the Age of AI
BUILD is where AI gets real.
WHY ATTEND
Join developers, data scientists, engineers, and all data professionals for three days of exclusive product announcements, “how to” technical sessions, and hands-on labs focused on Snowflake’s latest innovations.
Learn
Hear exciting product announcements first hand from Snowflake executives and learn what’s new with the Snowflake platform directly from the product and engineering leaders building it.
Code
Roll up your sleeves and deep dive to learn how to build apps, data pipelines and AI models on Snowflake. Complete the bootcamp and earn a badge!
Get Inspired
Join product experts, Snowflake partners, industry visionaries, and your peers as they share experiences, insights, and stories to inspire your own projects.
Product Announcements
Deep Dives
Hands-on Labs
Bootcamps
Product Announcements
Deep Dives
Hands-on Labs
Bootcamps
Opening Keynote
Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product will kickoff this year's conference, share how agentic AI is changing how companies and users get value out of all of their data, and make exciting product announcements. See those capabilities in action with demos and hear directly from the teams who are building them.
SNOWFLAKE STARTUP CHALLENGE 2026
What You'll Learn
Agentic AI
Learn how to build data agents and agentic applications that are grounded in your data, whether structured or unstructured, and deploy them securely.
Snowflake Native Apps
Explore the Snowflake Native App Framework and develop AI and data apps that leverage core Snowflake functionality, are secure, and can be monetized in Snowflake Marketplace.
Streaming
Use serverless ingestion to create streaming pipelines for real-time use cases that run at scale and with lower cost.
Data Engineering
Build the foundations for your modern Agentic AI applications.
Open Source
Dive into and upskill on the open source technologies that power Snowflake, including Apache Iceberg™, Apache Polaris, Postgres, Streamlit, TruLens, and more.
Developer Experience
Learn how the developer experience is evolving in the age of AI, from vibe coding to deploying mission critical applications.
Gen AI and Data Engineering Bootcamps
Join us on day 2 and 3 of BUILD for our special Bootcamps focusing on Gen AI and Data Engineering. Complete the assessments at the end of the Bootcamps for your chance to earn Badges to display on your socials.
BUILD Meetups
The learning doesn’t stop there! Join fellow peers at an in-person meetup near you to get hands-on experience building on Snowflake.
Featured Partners
Find An Event In Your Region
BUILD GLOBAL VIRTUALON-DEMAND
BUILD GLOBAL MEET-UPSNOVEMBER - JANUARY
AMERICAS (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: AIJANUARY 27
AMERICAS (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: AI DATA CLOUDJANUARY 29
LONDON3 FEBRUARY
EMEA (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: DATA ENGINEERING24 FEBRUARY
TEL AVIV24 FEBRUARY
EMEA (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: AI26 FEBRUARY
¹Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Valid in the United States only. Void where prohibited. See Referral Program Terms and Conditions for details.
²Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Valid in the United States only. Void where prohibited. See Program Terms and Conditions for details.