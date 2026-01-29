Skip to content

Global Virtual Event

The Dev Conference for AI & Apps

Watch On-Demand

Build Arrow

BUILD with us in the Age of AI

BUILD is where AI gets real.

WHY ATTEND

Join developers, data scientists, engineers, and all data professionals for three days of exclusive product announcements, “how to” technical sessions, and hands-on labs focused on Snowflake’s latest innovations.

Learn

Hear exciting product announcements first hand from Snowflake executives and learn what’s new with the Snowflake platform directly from the product and engineering leaders building it.

Code

Roll up your sleeves and deep dive to learn how to build apps, data pipelines and AI models on Snowflake. Complete the bootcamp and earn a badge! 

Get Inspired

Join product experts, Snowflake partners, industry visionaries, and your peers as they share experiences, insights, and stories to inspire your own projects.

Snowflake logo with BUILD branding

Product Announcements

Deep Dives

Hands-on Labs

Bootcamps

Product Announcements

Deep Dives

Hands-on Labs

Bootcamps

Opening Keynote

Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product will kickoff this year's conference, share how agentic AI is changing how companies and users get value out of all of their data, and make exciting product announcements. See those capabilities in action with demos and hear directly from the teams who are building them.

Watch now
Christian Klinerman on stage at Snowflake BUILD 2024
SNOWFLAKE STARTUP CHALLENGE 2026

Fuel AI innovation and win global exposure, plus the chance for investment, by applying to the Startup Challenge!

Learn more
Dev Day logo

What You'll Learn

Agentic AI

Learn how to build data agents and agentic applications that are grounded in your data, whether structured or unstructured, and deploy them securely.

Native Apps icon

Snowflake Native Apps

Explore the Snowflake Native App Framework and develop AI and data apps that leverage core Snowflake functionality, are secure, and can be monetized in Snowflake Marketplace.

Streaming

Use serverless ingestion to create streaming pipelines for real-time use cases that run at scale and with lower cost.

Data Engineering

Build the foundations for your modern Agentic AI applications.

Open Source icon

Open Source

Dive into and upskill on the open source technologies that power Snowflake, including Apache Iceberg™, Apache Polaris, Postgres, Streamlit, TruLens, and more.

Open Source icon

Developer Experience

Learn how the developer experience is evolving in the age of AI, from vibe coding to deploying mission critical applications.

Gen AI and Data Engineering Bootcamps

Join us on day 2 and 3 of BUILD for our special Bootcamps focusing on Gen AI and Data Engineering. Complete the assessments at the end of the Bootcamps for your chance to earn Badges to display on your socials.

BUILD Meetups

The learning doesn’t stop there! Join fellow peers at an in-person meetup near you to get hands-on experience building on Snowflake. 

Find a local meetup

Featured Partners

Crew.ai logo
Datacamp logo
Dataiku logo
dbt logo
Hex logo
Meta logo
Microsoft logo
Vercel logo

Find An Event In Your Region

BUILD GLOBAL VIRTUALON-DEMAND

Watch now

BUILD GLOBAL MEET-UPSNOVEMBER - JANUARY

FIND LOCAL EVENT

AMERICAS (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: AIJANUARY 27

Register now

AMERICAS (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: AI DATA CLOUDJANUARY 29

Register now

LONDON3 FEBRUARY

Register now

EMEA (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: DATA ENGINEERING24 FEBRUARY

Register now

TEL AVIV24 FEBRUARY

Register now

EMEA (VIRTUAL)SNOWFLAKE CONNECT: AI26 FEBRUARY

Register now

¹Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Valid in the United States only. Void where prohibited. See Referral Program Terms and Conditions for details.

²Limited-time offer. While supplies last. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Valid in the United States only. Void where prohibited. See Program Terms and Conditions for details.