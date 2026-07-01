Hybrid Tables just got up to 8x faster (based on internal benchmarks),1 with standardized billing and dramatically improved batch performance. This breakthrough makes Hybrid Tables even more performant for high-concurrency, low-latency workloads like AI apps and workflow state management.

Here’s what this means in practice: Teams can now run thousands of concurrent point lookups, store AI agent state and manage transactional application logic directly on Snowflake, at speeds that previously required a separate, dedicated database.

Transactional workloads shouldn't require complex data movement

For too long, teams building transactional applications have been forced to maintain and connect separate online transaction processing (OLTP) databases alongside their analytical platform. This creates painful complexity: brittle pipelines, data inconsistency, and duplicated governance and engineering hours spent syncing systems instead of building products.

In the age of AI agents and real-time applications, this fragmentation can be a liability. When your agent needs to read fresh transactional state, query historical context and write back results — all in milliseconds — you can't afford the latency of data pipelines.

Hybrid Tables address this by deeply integrating transactional workloads into the Snowflake database, allowing you to join transactional and analytical data in a single query, while maintaining unified governance and security controls across all your data.

What's new: Performance that changes what's possible

This release encompasses three major improvements.

1. Higher throughput, applied automatically

Hybrid Tables now support single-statement query execution that can dramatically reduce overhead for repetitive operations. The results: up to 8x higher throughput for point operations, based on internal benchmarks.1

Once generally available, this performance improvement will be enabled by default for all Hybrid Tables workloads — no code changes, no configuration required.