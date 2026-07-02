Reinforcement learning (RL) is critical for modern AI but remains inefficient and expensive due to redundant computation and the lack of a unified system backend.

Arctic RL is an open-source library that provides this missing infrastructure layer, owning GPU orchestration and system optimizations to deliver portable performance gains across RL frameworks.

Key takeaways:

Arctic RL integrates with VeRL and SkyRL today; enable ZoRRo with one config flag, no code changes required

ZoRRo delivers up to 6x actor-update acceleration and a 3.5x end-to-end training speedup, reducing Arctic-Text2SQL-R2 training from ~5 days to ~36 hours on 32 H200 GPUs

Arctic-Text2SQL-R2 achieved higher accuracy scores ( 48.7 ) than Gemini 3.1 Pro ( 47.9 ) and Claude 4.7 ( 47.3 ) on Snowflake's evaluated enterprise SQL benchmark under the tested conditions

) than Gemini 3.1 Pro ( ) and Claude 4.7 ( ) on Snowflake's evaluated enterprise SQL benchmark under the tested conditions Two open source recipes ship with this release: a text-to-SQL recipe that improved BIRD dev accuracy from 59.92% to 70.35%, and a multi-hop QA recipe that improved average accuracy from 69.6% to 72.3%

The following sections explore the Arctic RL architecture, detailed system optimizations, and our integrations with major frameworks. We also share open source training recipes and demonstrate the performance portability of our solution.

Why RL post-training needs a unified backend

RL training is uniquely inefficient: rollout generation, log-prob computation and actor updates perform significant redundant computation. Yet RL is the only major LLM workload with no unified, open source system backend (unlike pre-training, which has DeepSpeed and Megatron-LM, or inference, which has vLLM and SGLang). Every framework reimplements the same system layer independently, so optimizations cannot be shared.

As a result, RL frameworks must be deeply GPU-aware — they integrate training and inference engines directly, manage cross-engine memory sharing/weight synchronization and handle the low-level orchestration between actor updates, rollout generation and log-prob computation (for example, router-replay (a method to cache MoE routing decisions) for MoE). This tight coupling makes system innovations difficult to share and forces every framework to solve the same optimization, integration and orchestration problems independently.

Arctic RL is our answer to the above problems. Arctic RL is a fully open source RL backend designed from the ground up to be the unified open source system layer for RL post-training.

This separation is a paradigm shift for RL. Holistic system optimizations like ZoRRo become portable because they live in the backend, not scattered across multiple frameworks. And RL libraries can focus on RL algorithms while Arctic RL handles optimizations as well as the distributed GPU orchestration.

Arctic RL is already integrated end-to-end with VeRL and SkyRL today, with PrimeRL integration ongoing. If you are already using VeRL or SkyRL, you can gain the full ZoRRo optimization suite by simply selecting the arctic-rl backend in your training script. You can achieve similar performance gains across all integrated frameworks (Figure 1). No code change or reimplementation required.

In Snowflake production testing, Arctic RL reduced training time for Arctic-Text2SQL-R2 by up to 3.5x relative to the evaluated VeRL baseline configuration (Figure 1).