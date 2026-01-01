Völur Transforms Customer Data Securely and Effectively with Snowflake

The global meat processing industry is responsible for a significant amount of the world’s carbon emissions, and ethical concerns to reduce waste are putting considerable pressure on processors to optimize their production. But meat processing is a traditional industry. Data sits in different places, and most organizations use human expertise to make production designs. These factors mean that AI has not been used to enhance decision-making at scale — until now.

Norwegian startup Völur was created with one specific mission: to help meat processors make better decisions that lead to the optimal use of all animals. The company uses the power of data and AI, in combination with deep domain knowledge, to enhance production planning decisions and reduce inventory costs and overall waste in the industry.

“Coming from the meat processing industry, Völur’s co-founder saw the potential of using data and AI to empower meat processors to make optimal decisions,” says Rebecca Wiborg Seyfarth, VP of Engineering at Völur. “The data tools that meat processors currently use are mostly for general-purpose scheduling. In an industry with a complex value chain, nuance can make a big difference.”

According to Völur’s team, deep industry knowledge is key to making AI algorithms meaningful for their customers. “The meat industry is still very reliant on individuals’ knowledge when it comes to inventory planning, cutting processes or demand forecasting,” Seyfarth says. “Not every meat processor can use all the data they collect. That said, most processors know they need to make better use of their data, which presents a significant opportunity for Völur.”

As Völur onboarded more customers, it needed a scalable platform that would simplify data application development and offer the necessary tools to rapidly respond to market changes. Völur’s objective was to develop an AI platform supported by a proposed data application, requiring rapid data processing to feed its AI model and deliver quick time to insight. Using Microsoft Azure to host its solution, along with third-party tools like dbt for data engineering and Terraform for infrastructure, Völur also needed a platform that could offer seamless third-party integrations with almost any vendor.