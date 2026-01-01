The RAC Fuels AI Ambitions, Reaches Insights Faster By Consolidating Data

Like many companies with a long history, the RAC suffered from a lack of unified insight, as over the years, different divisions across the business relied on their own technologies and data sets. With such disparate processes and applications all running in parallel, the company found that wider, all-encompassing business initiatives were much more difficult to execute.

“There was no data continuity, and therefore no trust in what was being built," Crush says. “We knew we needed to get all our data in one place so it could be consumed by different areas of the business with everyone telling the same story.”

When searching for data to provide this single, central source of truth, Snowflake presented several advantages over the competition. One of them was the Snowflake Marketplace, a resource which shares nearly 3,000 data and AI products and apps from more than 680 third-party providers.

With hands-on access to data that can augment its own insights, the RAC has been able to use information, such as weather pattern data, to improve breakdown predictions and provide more responsive services to its customers. Snowflake also makes it easier for the RAC to share data with its partners through its collaboration features.

“A lot of our partners already use, or are thinking of using, Snowflake,” says Crush. “Sharing data with other parties and creating the ecosystems that are needed for that to happen is usually a big cost, so having a common pool of data and easy sharing across our partners in Snowflake is great.”

In addition, the data cloud’s limitless scalability and seamless integration with RAC’s existing Azure architecture positioned Snowflake as the right platform to support the company’s current and future ambitions.

“The scalability is a huge benefit,” says Crush. “We had annual concerns over having too much data, and often needed to purge records purely for the sake of maintaining compute performance. We don't have any of those limitations anymore, which is perfect.”