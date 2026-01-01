Marketscan by Merative Provides 10x Faster Access to Real-World Life Sciences Data

Balancing compliance with clients’ evolving data needs is complex, especially for a product like MarketScan that includes more than a dozen datasets and multiple release cadences and various subscription options. “Whenever you sell data in healthcare, you need HIPAA certification that the data is de-identified. There’s a lot of effort that goes into that,” says Guenter.

Before Snowflake, MarketScan manually shared data via Amazon S3 or FTP, which required considerable planning and coordination. Some clients lacked in-house data engineering expertise, delaying time to first insight by up to three months. Previously, clients only worked on MarketScan in their own environment. Merative wasn't able to help clients process the data more effectively because everyone had their own methods.

Improving data collaboration wasn’t the only challenge. MarketScan’s data architecture for Treatment Pathways — a tool for conducting cross-sectional and longitudinal disease and treatment pattern analysis — was costly to scale and inhibited the realization of flexible pricing models.

Seeking a more SaaS-like delivery model for MarketScan data, Merative turned to Snowflake’s elastic performance engine for a flexible, affordable solution. Snowflake’s extensive network of connectors, drivers, programming languages and utilities allows clients to connect MarketScan data to their analytical tools of choice.