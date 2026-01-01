Autodesk Puts Snowflake at the Core of its Customer 360

Autodesk’s data lake architecture was operationally burdensome to support and cost-prohibitive to scale. Data ingestion workloads relied on large amounts of homegrown code that led to frequent troubleshooting and unreliable data. Data-access-control limitations presented data governance challenges.

Performance issues with its Spark and Athena ecosystem inhibited Autodesk’s product teams and business users from accessing timely insights. “People would go to use a BI dashboard and half the time it wouldn’t load,” says Mark Kidwell, Autodesk’s Chief Data Architect of Data Platforms and Services. Lack of trust in ADP caused teams to consider building their own data environments.



Seeking to elevate self-service analytics and reduce system complexity, the data platform team developed a plan to rearchitect a large portion of ADP.

