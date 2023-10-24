Prior to the Snowflake implementation, Werner’s legacy data warehouse was challenged to process the amount of incoming data and scale as needed. Each truck sends a location ping to the system every five minutes, which results in more than 2.5 million pings a day. Because of the limitations of the company’s on-premises warehouse, the data was inaccessible and unusable. Running queries was time-intensive, and more complicated analyses weren’t possible. “The legacy system was very limited in terms of how we could use the GPS data from our trucks,” says David Cavanaugh, a data scientist at Werner.

With Snowflake, Werner gained better data performance and scalability. For example, the company must report vehicle mileage for various purposes, including state tax requirements. Previously, the company could store only one month’s worth of location data, so managers could not run mileage reporting for more than one month at a time. The report remained static and historical data could not be queried. Now, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud, Cavanaugh and his team can quickly and easily query multiple years worth of historical data. “The performance was much better and we could actually run the queries we wanted to run,” says Cavanaugh. “I use the ping data set almost every day to answer queries from different departments.”

Due to the previous warehouse’s lack of scalability, Cavanaugh and his team had to set rules that reduced the amount of data in the system, limiting insights. Now, with a massive amount of historical data available for querying, the team can see granular data, such as how long trucks are parked at a terminal at any given time. Increased visibility into the geospatial data helps the business better understand terminal utilization and traffic flow.