Startup Spotlight: Tesorio Helps Finance Teams Tackle Cash Flow Challenges

We firmly believe that companies equipped with robust cash flow have the power to shape their own destiny and achieve their mission. Cash flow, in essence, represents the freedom to drive meaningful change. This is where Tesorio steps in. We connect people and data to establish predictability in cash flow, empowering companies to make a difference.

The genesis of Tesorio was when I crossed paths with my Co-Founder, Carlos Vega, who possessed a decade of experience in finance. His deep understanding of the challenges faced by finance teams paved the way for our vision. Our entry into Y Combinator in the summer of 2015 and the subsequent successful seed round funding from top-tier Silicon Valley investors further solidified our conviction.

During this period, we engaged extensively with finance leaders, actively listening to their pain points and recognizing the gaps in existing solutions. Through these conversations, we identified an opportunity to assist finance departments in managing their cash flow, starting with the most volatile component: accounts receivable.

By combining our domain expertise, the insights gained from finance leaders, and a deep commitment to addressing their unmet needs, we became confident in our ability to tackle this problem. Our product encompasses a comprehensive suite of tools and workflows designed to assist companies in effectively managing their accounts receivable collections processes. We are dedicated to supporting finance teams in achieving stability and control over their cash flow, so they can drive tangible and positive change within their organizations.