Snowflake recently announced results from the 2022 Customer Experience Survey. Hopefully, you’ve already heard about Snowflake’s overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72*, a score more than three times the industry average of 21, based on the Qualtrics 2021 NPS Industry Benchmarking Report.

The survey also asked customers for feedback on specific Snowflake experiences along the customer journey, from initially researching the product to implementation to getting help and support when needed. The Snowflake Support team has been reviewing survey results and we are especially proud this year. In 2022, customer support has been called out specifically as a reason promoters are likely to recommend Snowflake.

The annual Customer Experience Survey is one of many signals the Snowflake Support team uses to listen to customers, identifying what we’re doing well, and where we can improve. And it’s a critical signal, empowering us with year-over-year comparisons that can validate or challenge our strategy and priorities.

In 2022, customers responded to Support-focused questions very positively:

80% of all customers that responded had a very good or excellent experience when requesting help, a 10 point increase over last year’s survey.

77% of all customers that responded had a very good or excellent experience when opening a support case, a 28 point increase over last year’s survey.

And some highlights from customers who took the time to comment: