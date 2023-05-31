I’m super excited to be making Sundeck publicly (and freely) available for Snowflake users today. We’ve found that the patterns it introduces both enrich and expand the ways Snowflake can be used, and we hope other Snowflake users find the same.

I’m also very excited about Snowflake’s continued push into Data Cloud-managed computing. Snowpark was a great first foray and initial step. Snowflake Native Apps and Streamlit are exciting but still just scratching the surface of the expressibility we have in the broader domain of software development. With data as the backbone of many modern applications, Snowflake has an opportunity to fundamentally invert the way we build applications, allowing organizations to own control of their operational and reporting data while leveraging modern technologies in a secure way. We’ve been saying “bring the processing to the data” for years. With the right tooling, we can achieve that at the application level—and celebrate the demise of both ETL and reverse ETL!

Long term, the shift the entire industry is going through as we figure out new ways to apply and leverage powerful LLMs is exciting. It’s already drastically changing how we work with data. We’re just in our infancy around the application of these tools and how they are best leveraged. Chat is a great generic killer app, but merging our thinking with the acceleration of modern machine learning in a more streamlined and iterative way is going to fundamentally reshape our world. That’s daunting and awesome.