Snowflake Startup Spotlight: TDAA!

Processing complex, schema-less, semistructured, hierarchical data can be extremely time-consuming, costly and error-prone, particularly if the data source has polymorphic attributes. For many data sources, the schema of the data source can change without warning. If the data schema changes and the data pipeline to process the data does not change, it can cause data loss and generate errors. Worse, if the structure is highly complex, it can be difficult to know and extract every possible attribute, especially if the records in the data source do not all have the same structure.

When dealing with this type of data, most companies will process only the data that is absolutely required for a given task because of the time and cost issues involved. It’s a problem that we have experienced in the past, and one that we’ve seen become a blocker to product development, reporting, analytics and innovation.