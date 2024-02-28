Snowflake Startup Spotlight: Chabi

The entire founding team was part of multiple direct-to-consumer startups before starting Chabi. In all of these startups we built in-house data and analytics infrastructure that helped unlock step function improvements in growth and operational efficiency throughout the business.

We knew businesses of all shapes and sizes look for — and could benefit from — an internal data stack like ours, but most businesses don’t have access to the capital, engineering and data expertise needed to build one. And frankly, a lot of businesses end up spending a lot of time and effort on standing up internal data and analytics stacks that become cost centers instead of driving growth and profitability. We knew we could bring a turnkey and highly cost-effective data stack to market that would enable a business to become data-driven with just a few clicks.