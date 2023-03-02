Snowflake enables organizations to be data-driven by offering an expansive set of features for creating performant, scalable, and reliable data pipelines that feed dashboards, machine learning models, and applications. But before data can be transformed and served or shared, it must be ingested from source systems. The volume of data generated in real time from application databases, sensors, and mobile devices continues to grow exponentially. While data generated in real time is valuable, it is more valuable when paired with historical data that provides context. That proves to be a difficult task for data engineering teams that have to manage separate infrastructure for batch data and streaming data.

To address this challenge, we are happy to announce the public preview of Snowpipe Streaming as the latest addition to our Snowflake ingestion offerings. As part of this, we are also supporting Snowpipe Streaming as an ingestion method for our Snowflake Connector for Kafka.

Whether you use Snowpipe Streaming as a standalone client or as part of your Kafka architecture, you can create scalable and reliable data pipelines with a fully managed underlying infrastructure with built-in observability.