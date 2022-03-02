Democratizing Data Apps — Snowflake to Acquire Streamlit

Over the past few years, we’ve seen incredible growth in the number of data apps being built on Snowflake, including large customer-facing apps from companies such as BlackRock, Instacart, Lacework, and others. We’re proud of the fact that our platform helps developers bring these applications to life faster, scale better, and provide more powerful insights to their users, whether they be employees, partners, or customers.

But our mission is to mobilize the entire world’s data, and there are millions of data scientists and developers who don’t have access to full-stack engineering teams. We found ourselves wondering how we could enable individual developers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers to build and share world-class data apps, all by themselves.

To make that possible, we’re incredibly excited to announce that the best framework for building data applications, Streamlit, will be joining the best data platform, Snowflake! The deal isn’t done yet, and is subject to customary closing conditions, but we’re excited to give you a preview.

Our joint customers have been building apps with Streamlit and Snowflake for years, and we’d gotten to know each other a bit as we worked together to make sure those customers had a smooth experience. We even had an internal hackathon last year where multiple teams independently used Streamlit to build beautiful and high-quality apps on Snowflake in just a few days and with a few lines of Python. We realized that bringing our two technologies closer together would be a fantastic way to make data apps accessible to many more people.

It’s easier to just show you a simple example of why this is so powerful. Here’s the entire Python code for a Streamlit/Snowflake app that shows you a chart of Covid-19 case counts for any county in California, using a data set available for free on our Data Marketplace. And, with Snowpark for Python, currently in preview, you can write this app in pure Python, replacing even the SQL with dataframe operations.