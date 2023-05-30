Who knows customer pain points better than our team members who’ve solved thousands of support cases? No one, of course. Tenured support engineers have vast amounts of technical, organizational, and customer knowledge gathered over years of experience. Snowflake takes great pride in offering impactful career growth opportunities for those who demonstrate excellence and are ready to widen their sphere of impact. To that end, all of our CX analysts are former CSEs who bring both technical and soft skills to the job, including:

Data analysis savvy: We use all our support data sources and tools to identify patterns and trends, and challenge ourselves to find the customer’s voice in everything. Attention to detail: Seemingly small details can indicate larger issues. We watch for the slow or quiet Hot-Spot arrivals, too. Customer focus: Like other business leaders, we believe that the customer experience “is at the heart of creating intentional futures.” Our CX analysts have a demonstrated record of customer empathy and weave CX into everything they produce. Solid communication skills: We work through other teams to prioritize and resolve Hot-Spots, so it’s crucial to be a confident writer and speaker.

If you’re inclined to start a CX-focused initiative, you probably already know more than you think you do and could kick-start one quickly in your organization. If you can’t already name half a dozen issues that are Hot-Spots for your support organization, ask some basic questions of your support data using these sample question/answer approaches to find some low-hanging fruit:

For case cohorts that show significant spikes to KPIs, such as new case creation rates, median resolution time, or case severity distribution, week-to-week:

Q: What are customers saying in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) transactional surveys for that same cohort of cases? How about Customer Effort Scores (CES)?

A: Maybe customers are already telling you directly about a problem. Or, you can connect with your support case handlers who have a read on what’s trending.

Q: What else happened at or around the time of the spike?

A: Maybe the spike coincides with a new release or updated documentation; taking inventory of other events may help you identify a gap you can plug to avoid a future spike and resulting customer impact.

Within your highest consistent case-drivers per week, ask:

Q: Are there case types here that *require* your customers to contact you?

A: Strongly consider self-solving options.

Q: If there is case high volume and high throughput (low median TTR)

A: What can you do for this case cluster to drive that median TTR to zero?

Find 30 or so of your oldest cases (still open or already solved), or cases that are far outliers compared to your median TTR. Such cases almost always exact a high cost, occupy your most senior technical resources, garner the lowest Customer Effort Score and Satisfaction scores—but they can also teach you a lot.

Q: What attributes do they have in common?

A: If they all pertain to a certain area or feature of your product, ask your supporters if their troubleshooting tools are adequate. If you leverage Swarming/Collaboration, are case owners making use of the collective knowledge available, early and often enough?

Q: Poll the owners of these oldest cases: “What single thing do you think contributed most to this case staying open for so long?”

A: Maybe a dated process, outdated knowledge content, or training needed for a new feature? But be willing to hear something you didn’t already consider!