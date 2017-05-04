Users of both Snowflake and Spark may find that a large amount of the data they would like to use resides in Snowflake. A federated setup exists when two or more interconnected systems can process all or parts of a particular data task flow, leading to the common question of where different parts of the computation should occur. A common concern with federated setups is performance for processing large data sets. For the best performance, you typically want to avoid reading lots of data or transferring large intermediate results between the interconnected systems. Ideally, most of the processing happens close to where the data is stored to leverage any capabilities of the participating stores to dynamically eliminate data that is not needed.

Spark already supports a good set of functionality for relational data processing, as well as connectivity with a variety of data sources, including the columnar Parquet format. Snowflake, however, can achieve much better query performance via efficient pruning of data enabled through our micro-partition metadata tracking and clustering optimizations (see the Snowflake documentation for more details). This metadata allows Snowflake to scan data more efficiently when given query predicates by using aggregate information on micro-partitions, such as min and max values, since data that is determined not to contain relevant values can be skipped entirely. Additionally, metadata such as cardinality of column values (number of distinct values), allows Snowflake to better optimize for operations such as join ordering.

Given that filter, projection, join, and aggregation operations on data all have the potential to significantly reduce the result set of a given query, the data pruning used by Snowflake can and should be leveraged. This also has the benefit of reducing data that has to be transferred to Spark via S3 and the network, which in turn improves response times.

To support pushing more work to Snowflake, the Snowflake connector integrates deeply with the query plan generation process in Spark.