Snowflake Service Account Security, Part 2

Theft

Guessing

Least privilege restricts the space in which a stolen credential can be used. Now we focus on restricting the time a credential is useful.

The less time a credential is useful, the less value it can provide an attacker. A credential is considered useful whenever it actively contains permissions that allow data access. It is not considered useful when it can only be used to request new, useful credentials. Being forced to acquire the credential repeatedly may also increase the cost of carrying out an attack.

Use these best practices to ensure short-lived credentials are used by Snowflake service accounts:

Store credentials in a purpose-built secret storage platform such as HashiCorp Vault, KMS, or SSM.

Ensure password-based authentication schemes leverage strong randomly generated values.

Prefer single-use credentials. The useful credential lifetime should not exceed the operation lifetime.

Applying these best practices guarantees that stolen credentials can be used for a limited duration, known in advance by defenders.

Snowflake has written a sample plugin for Hashicorp Vault, a secrets management platform, so you can see how these time-bound credentials work with Snowflake specifically. We will explore the use of this more deeply in Part 3 of this blog post series.