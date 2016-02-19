Snowflake Query Result Sets Available to Users via History

There are a lot of times when you want to make a small change to your large query, and want to be able to see the effect of a change quickly without rerunning the previous query. This is hard in most systems because you have to rerun the previous query, using up resources and time. Our solution allows users to view the result sets from queries that were executed previously, via history. One benefit users get is that if they had already executed a complex query that took some amount of time to execute, the user doesn’t have to run the query again to access the previous results. They can just go back to the history, and access the result set. This is also beneficial when working on a development project using the data warehouse. Developers can use the result set history to compare the effects of changes to the query or to the data set, without running the previous queries again.