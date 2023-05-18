Startup Spotlight: Simplifying Integration Development with Pipedream

Snowflake powers all analytics at Pipedream. Product usage, security logs—everything goes to Snowflake so we can query it with SQL and develop Looker dashboards on top of it.

Having data in Snowflake also allows us to build Pipedream workflows triggered from Snowflake data. For example:

We run a Snowflake query to determine when users reach specific points in the funnel, sending them targeted emails to drive conversion.

Since Snowflake stores our security logs, we run real-time reports to look for potential abuse, triggering Slack messages to our security team.

Any time a new Snowflake task fails, we send the SQL and the error to ChatGPT, ask it to correct the error, and send a Slack notification with all the info (read more here).

We constantly experiment with Snowflake-powered integrations and automations to build better products for our customers. Its speed, security, and reliability make it a great home for our data.