Schema Detection Public Preview

Data pipelines are the lifeblood of modern analytics, which are a key enabler for making faster, data-driven decisions. Snowflake is in the business of enabling organizations to be data-driven to capture competitive advantage, and data ingestion is a key piece of the puzzle.

Over the last several years, we have seen the continued adoption of semi-structured data, which has flexible schemas that contain n-level hierarchies of nested information of different attributes. One of Snowflake’s highly compelling features is its native support for semi-structured data, either through copying the file data into Snowflake relational tables or by querying the file data in place using Snowflake external tables. In both options, a schema of the data sets that are included in the files must eventually be provided, either through Schema-on-Write or Schema-on-Read. We sought to improve Snowflake’s Schema-on-Write capabilities such that data from various sources can be brought into Snowflake quicker in the final schematized form that reporting tools or legacy applications require. Schema-on-Write should be completed without the need for external tools to resolve column definitions or repetitive manual schema resolution. Today I am happy to announce the public preview of the Schema Detection feature with support for Parquet, Avro, and ORC semi-structured file formats.

With schema detection, Snowflake will automatically determine and return the schema of your staged files for review. You can also have Snowflake generate a DDL so that you can easily review it and use it to create a table, external table, or view. And last but not least, you can have Snowflake automatically create a table for you with the detected schema. This is all made possible by three new functions that we added for the Schema Detection feature’s public preview.