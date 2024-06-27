By adding support for graph, rule-based reasoning, prescriptive and predictive analytics directly in Snowflake, “we help Snowflake deliver on the promise of ‘all data, all workloads,’” and make complex decision-making techniques more accessible, says Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI.

Snowflake Native Apps and Snowpark Container Services: Better together

RelationalAI’s Snowflake Native App leverages Snowpark Container Services (currently in public preview) and runs fully embedded within Snowflake as a relational knowledge graph coprocessor. Knowledge graphs present a digital model of an organization’s operations, surfacing patterns, relationships and connections that RelationalAI’s graph algorithms use to detect similarities and apply reasoning and business logic.

A fully managed service, Snowpark Container Services is designed to facilitate the deployment, management and scaling of containerized applications — all within the Snowflake environment. Whether it’s security or configuration, Snowpark Container Services handles the intricacies, allowing users to instead focus on their applications without the overhead of managing the underlying infrastructure.

“[Snowpark Container Services] is great as a building block,” says John Macintyre, Vice President of Product at RelationalAI, “but it's really the Snowflake Native App Framework that ties it all together for customers to provide an integrated experience.”

By bringing workloads closer to the data, Snowflake Native Apps integrated with Snowpark Container Services makes it easier for RAI’s customers to adopt its technology.

“Historically, because of security and procurement reviews, it could take several months to get users in enterprise organizations access to the product," Macintyre explains. “We've seen with Snowflake Native Apps and Snowpark Container Services, that can now happen in days and even hours, which is mind-blowing.”

That speed to value, plus the elasticity and power of RelationalAI’s knowledge graphs, makes it easier for companies to run deeper analytics, faster. For example: AT&T applies RelationalAI’s cloud-native knowledge graph solution to its data and runs graph analytics to primarily detect fraud and insider threats, as noted by AT&T Director of Technology Prathiba Sugumaran in the Platform Keynote at Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit 2024.

In the case of Cash App, the main driver was customer behavior modeling. “Our company creates value by allowing money to flow from one customer to the next,” explained Christian Figueroa, Head of Network Science and Behavior Modeling at Cash App, in the Builder’s Keynote at Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit 2024. “And that’s why we started working with RelationalAI as a way to look at our customer base, observe them, observe our graph and draw insights about the most important nodes in the network and how they’re connected to each other.”

The Cash App team started by putting RelationalAI’s methods to the test. They picked two classes of algorithms that are common in network analytics: community detection algorithms that are used to segment customers into different groups, and centrality analysis that are used to identify the most important nodes in the network. These two algorithms are well-known for being resource intensive and time consuming.

“The results were pretty impressive: we saw a 10-fold reduction in both compute time and compute costs,” said Figueroa.

According to Figueroa, by getting the RelationalAI tool through Snowflake Marketplace, “We can both go far with the right tool and move at a relatively quick pace because we don’t have that upstart cost that comes with new tools.”