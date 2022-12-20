We understand that query cost and performance are important topics for Snowflake customers, and so we have been building an efficient and zero-maintenance engine that enables our customers to achieve industry-leading performance without needing to constantly monitor and tune query performance. Snowflake customers can simply rely on our engine and don’t need to develop an expert understanding of query execution.

That being said, many customers love visibility into query execution and embrace fine-grained query control. Snowflake’s Query Profile provides a graphical representation of query execution, along with query execution statistics. Based on the Query Profile, customers can take actions such as changing their cluster key, altering their warehouse size, or rewriting their query. This feature has been available in Snowsight, and programmatic access to Query Profile is now available in public preview. Customers can now use get_query_operator_stats to analyze query performance at scale.

The table below summarizes the new table function that enables programmatic access to Query Profile: