The Present and Future of AI in Healthcare

The reason for these numbers is that healthcare can benefit from what AI actually does on a day-to-day basis.

“The promise of AI in healthcare is very high,” according to Adam Yala, Associate Professor of Computational Precision Health and EECS at the University of California, Berkeley, and University of California, San Francisco. But the practical, full-scale implementation is going to take a lot of work to achieve a demonstrable clinical use.

“From screening to survivorship, AI is providing us with exciting possibilities,” said Yala. “To design better screening guidelines, sharpen those algorithms, make them better and more effective. AI is the best tool we have to do that.”

Among the legitimate promises of AI is the ability to catch cancer earlier, optimize staffing to reduce attrition and burnout, improve the quality of life of those fighting the disease, and increase the survival rate.

Yala gave breast cancer as an example of how many data points you need to understand to trace the likelihood of getting the disease. These include family history, density of breast tissue, results of mammograms, and flags on other types of imaging. To create patterns that indicate a higher risk of breast cancer, you need to incorporate hundreds of thousands of mammograms consisting of tens of millions of pixels, and high-risk MRI and CT scan indicators.

Once a diagnostic team comes up with AI treatment structures, they face the same problems as with any new treatment, including drugs. They need clinical trials and FDA approval (which the number of approved algorithms we referenced above indicates is not an insurmountable challenge).

“We’ve proven it works, but there is still a long time between research proof and clinical use,” said Yala. “We have to get insurers on board and hospitals signing off and more. Changing standard of care is a (challenging) task.”

Yala shared a sentiment that was echoed by everyone we spoke with on this topic: AI, like everything else, is always and only a tool—a great tool but only a tool, not a replacement human brain. It must always be mediated by a clinical mind.

“(Human minds) can catch finer-grained things,” said Yala. AI will give us more time to spend on care and reduce the time we waste putting the puzzle pieces together.