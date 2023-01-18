Leveraging Snowflake to Enable Genomic Analytics at Scale

Genomic data, which is the DNA data of organisms, is essential to life sciences companies. For population studies, anonymized data sets can link long-term health histories with treatment patterns and genomic variations, making it possible to analyze effective approaches for subpopulations. In clinical trials and drug discovery, pharmaceutical research that combines patient health data, drug effectiveness, and genomic variations can improve outcomes and speed time to market. For individual care, a doctor who knows a patient’s genetic profile can make more informed decisions, advancing personalized medicine.

But life sciences companies face several challenges with querying and analyzing genomic data at scale. Dedicated bioinformatics toolkits often complicate the ability to link genomic data to patient records or annotation data. Population-wide studies often require curating hundreds of thousands of genomes, each one represented by about 500 megabytes of compressed whole-genome sequences. And analytic workflows involve periods of intense computation followed by relatively low utilization. Life sciences organizations are continually sharing data—with collaborators, clinical partners, and pharmaceutical industry data services. But legacy systems and data silos prevent easy and secure data sharing.

Snowflake can help life sciences companies query and analyze data easily, efficiently, and securely. With Snowflake as a powerful analytic relational database, there’s no limit to joining genomes, patient history, variant research, and annotation—even the characteristics of the sequencing process. Snowflake’s ability to scale compute resources easily and dynamically without limits, but only when needed, combines performance with cost-effectiveness. Snowflake’s Secure Data Sharing allows authorized organizations to exchange directly queryable data without copying it, and with the level of governance and masking expected by the industry. Snowflake also allows users to easily subset data for iterative analysis and bring compute power directly to the data.

Cloud computing environments offer a rich collection of solutions for deploying sequencing pipelines—software that takes raw output from next generation sequencing platforms and performs alignment, variant calling, and related data-curation tasks. Examples include the Illumina DRAGEN pipeline on AWS and Azure, and Broad Institute’s GATK on AWS, Azure and GCP. Alignment of sequence data with a reference genome and variant-calling algorithms are key elements of primary and secondary genomic data analysis. The next step—tertiary analysis—involves analyzing large and dynamic collections of this preprocessed data, frequently packaged and distributed as compressed VCF files. Snowflake is positioned to accelerate and scale this type of tertiary analysis in the cloud environment of your choice.

Here we walk through an end-to-end example of ingesting and querying a real-world genomic data set in Snowflake. You can run this example in your own Snowflake account (or a trial account) in less than 15 minutes.