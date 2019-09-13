Latest Changes to How Snowflake Handles OCSP

Snowflake client drivers (JDBC, ODBC, Python, and others) connect to a variety of endpoints over HTTPS including the Snowflake service, AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage and Okta (when using Okta for authentication). When a Snowflake client driver is served a certificate by any of the endpoints as part of an HTTPS connection, it checks if the HTTPS certificate has been revoked using OCSP (Online Certificate Status Protocol).

You can learn more about why certificate revocation checking is important, and why we use OCSP for it through this earlier blog post. For maximum security, the driver performs the OCSP check for not just the endpoint’s certificate (aka leaf certificate), but also for all the certificates in the chain of trust up to the intermediate certificate issued by the Root CA. The driver fails the connection if either a) it receives a revoked status for any of the certificates in the chain, b) is unable to obtain the OCSP response, or c) receives an invalid OCSP response (such as an expired response or a response with an invalid signature). Behavior characterized by (b) and (c) is referred to as fail-close behavior in this blog.