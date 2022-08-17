Joint Value Planning is Kraft Heinz’s process of collaborating with its retail partners. With the Snowflake Data Cloud, retailers can simply update tables and then CPG manufacturers like Kraft Heinz can see the same data without delay. For example, many retailers currently share how products are moving to distribution chains and where they are selling, giving full visibility to Kraft Heinz to dissect the data and provide recommendations. “We’re equivalently sitting at the same table,” said Balestra.

Data sharing with the Snowflake Data Cloud ensures that only the relevant data that retailers and CPG manufacturers choose to share with each other can be accessed. Relevant data includes the joint supply chain, inventory data, sales, and distribution channels on both sides. According to Balestra, “To keep the supply chain humming along, speed is very important and both sides need to have a granular understanding about how everything is moving across the board.”

“Snowflake decreases the complexity of the interaction,” he said. “With less moving parts, it minimizes the chance of things going wrong. We want to move toward a world where we can minimize extracting and loading data from our numerous data sources, and focus all of our energy on generating value from data analysis and act on it.”

“The Snowflake Data Cloud enables deep collaboration with our retail partners. We’re always reading from the same page and at the same time, and we can jointly address opportunities to better serve our customers.”