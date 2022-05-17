Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face a challenging economic landscape coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022, with gross domestic product (GDP) falling 0.4%, indicating decreases in private inventory investment, exports, and state, local, and federal government spending. Consumer prices rose at a 7% annual rate while Americans’ incomes fell for the fourth quarter in a row. According to McKinsey, “CPG leaders are facing an increasingly unpredictable and dynamic economic future, which will require thoughtful action to guide their business through the crisis.”

To survive in this environment, CPG companies need to optimize their revenue growth management (RGM) strategies. As explained by McKinsey, RGM is “the discipline of driving sustainable, profitable growth from your consumer base through a range of strategies around assortment, promotions, trade management, and pricing.” RGM uses real-time data and analytics to improve decision-making and unlock revenue potential. However, many CPGs struggle with fragmented data and misaligned cross-functional teams.

Kimberly-Clark, a leading global manufacturer of essential consumer products, leveraged Snowflake and Snowflake Elite Partner Tredence to execute an end-to-end RGM strategy—from setting up a unified data model to driving optimized action alongside retail partners. Executives from Kimberly-Clark, Tredence, and Snowflake spoke in a recent webinar about industry trends and the role of data, breaking down data silos, and optimizing operations with data science. Here are some highlights from the webinar, now available on demand.