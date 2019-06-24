How to manage GDPR compliance with Snowflake’s Time Travel and Disaster Recovery

One year after implementation, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) continues to be a hot regulatory topic. As organizations work to bring their data practices into compliance with the new law, one question comes up repeatedly: How does Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, enable my organization to be GDPR compliant?

My answer tends to surprise people. Simply put, compliance is not a function of your database but rather a function of the design you choose. Although Snowflake provides the cloud-based technology and tools that enable compliance, each organization maintains sole responsibility for designing an architecture that is, in fact, GDPR compliant.

With that said, Snowflake offers some powerful features that don’t exist in other databases. Therefore, it behooves database architects to have a working knowledge of Snowflake’s data protection and recovery features when designing their cloud-based data warehouse.