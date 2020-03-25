How to Configure a Snowflake Account to Prevent Data Exfiltration

This blog post is a follow-up of the blog post in December 2019 which introduced credential-less stages functionality in Snowflake. In this blog post, we will see how credential-less stages can be used to prevent data exfiltration from Snowflake.

Snowflake Cloud Data Platform enables customers to store their business-critical and sensitive data for analytics. Data for the Snowflake tables is stored in Snowflake’s internal storage. Often customers export this data out of Snowflake in the form of CSV, JSON, or Parquet files. The data can be exported using a COPY INTO <location> command.