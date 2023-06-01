A revolution in data analytics is coming soon. Why are we so sure? Because the enabling technologies are already deployed in Snowflake, and it’s spreading to nearly every function of our business. Best of all, you too can soon get your hands on this solution.

For more than 10 years, Snowflake has been dedicated to bringing the work—pipelines, machine learning (ML) models, and apps—to your governed data. What’s next? You’ll be able to easily build and deploy ML models with Snowpark, Snowflake’s secure deployment and processing of non-SQL code, and then quickly turn those models into apps with Snowflake’s native integration of Streamlit (currently in private preview)—our open source, pure-Python app development framework.

Together, these technologies unite your technical and business teams to reveal ML-powered insights, all within the Snowflake Data Cloud, so your organization can streamline operations, better know and serve your customers, and uncover new market opportunities. Snowpark and Streamlit are already transforming how we do business at Snowflake.