H2O.ai saw the potential of Snowpark Container Services during early engineering briefings with Snowflake. A fully managed container offering, Snowpark Container Services presented a way for H2O.ai to deploy its solutions directly inside Snowflake, close to the data it interacts with. Snowpark Container Services encapsulates the complexity of the orchestrations, integrations, dependencies and associated back-and-forth management, making it simpler to deploy and removing the need to move data between environments outside of Snowflake.

Snowflake Native Apps provided the next piece, smoothing out infrastructure problems and making it “incredibly easy for a user to start consuming an application inside of Snowflake,” says Boldizsar. The H2O.ai team can now have one of their native apps and a product up and running inside a customer’s environment in 20 to 30 minutes instead of several days.

“That type of timeframe is a major benefit to customers,” says Boldizsar, noting that H2O.ai has been able to minimize the “dead time” when teams are waiting for things like infrastructure availability or moving into production. Because Snowflake Native Apps run within the customer’s account, they may benefit from Snowflake governance capabilities and customers can vet, approve and onboard new apps more quickly.

Snowflake Native Apps integrated with Snowpark Container Services also allows H2O.ai to include artifacts (which are auto-generated) along with the code. This means that when a data scientist passes a model to a data engineer, they also get additional useful information, such as an example of how to invoke it in SQL or a piece of code and example of how to consume it in Python.

“It might seem like a small thing, but I know customers that have spent an hour or more during a handoff to explain things like how to call a model or what data to pass,” says Boldizsar. “When we reduce the time for all those tasks, it helps customers get models into production and start to see value from using these models and this data. And then it starts to snowball — because they can do a task faster and in a secure way, they can now fit in another project.”