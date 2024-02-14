Snowflake enhances network security - general availability on AWS and Azure

Snowflake enhances network security for customers with network rules, schema-level objects that group network identifiers into logical units. Multiple network rules can be referenced within a network policy. Security admins can now create granular and flexible network rules with more context instead of relying on monolithic network policies. This improves manageability, troubleshooting and auditability for security admins. When combined with network rules, network policies can now restrict access based on the identifier of an AWS S3 endpoint or Azure private endpoint. Learn more here.

Network isolation to S3 internal stages using AWS PrivateLink - general availability

Network isolation for internal stages associates a Snowflake account with the DNS name of an S3 interface endpoint. All traffic to the account’s internal stage goes through this S3 interface endpoint, which enables isolation of network traffic from a customer’s environment (both on-prem and cloud) to their Snowflake service. This enables secure, simple, and isolated connectivity to internal stages. In addition, organizations can now charge back individual business units for CSP resources, such as private link endpoint usage, and implement different security requirements for each Snowflake account. Learn more here.

Snowflake rolls out new authentication enhancements - public preview

Snowflake provides a set of controls, including authentication policies, identity-first login flow, support for implementing federated authentication using multiple identity providers, and new SAML2 security integration parameters for federated authentication. These controls allow security admins to customize the login experience for different users, support multiple identity providers for different user populations for federated SAML authentication needs on a single account, and define authentication controls for different users based on client types and authentication methods. All of this makes for an easier and more secure login experience for users that reduces lockouts, which in turn reduces the number of tickets for customer IT teams. Learn more here.