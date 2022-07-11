Snowflake External Tables were introduced in January 2021 to enable two main use cases, both without moving data to Snowflake:

Performing analytics on data stored in cloud object storage Evaluating data sets before ingesting to Snowflake

External Tables come with important native Snowflake features to assist with security and governance, including column-level security, row-level security, tagging, and access history. This means customers can easily ensure that External Tables are used as they should be with a single pane of glass in Snowflake.

Also, External Tables are a shareable object in Snowflake. Paired with Snowflake’s cross-cloud capabilities, customers’ data doesn’t have to be confined to a particular cloud or region. This is very desirable in industries where cross-company collaboration is already very prevalent such as financial services, media and entertainment, and healthcare. For example, Customer A running Snowflake on AWS with External Tables on data stored in Amazon S3 can share revocable access to those tables with Customer B, who runs Snowflake on Azure in a different region.

And since the initial release, we’ve continued to make improvements for customers using External Tables. Earlier this year, the vectorized parquet scanner was improved to scan row groups in parallel along with predicate pushdown, both resulting in faster scans and queries.