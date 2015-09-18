Data encryption is one of the pillars of service offerings in the cloud. Customers demand, and at times require, that their data be fully encrypted using latest security standards. At Snowflake, all customer data in our cloud data warehouse service is encrypted by default, using latest security standards and best practices, at no additional cost. In this blog post we take a deep dive into one area of Snowflake’s data warehouse security practices: encryption key management within the Snowflake security framework.

Understanding how data is encrypted in a data warehouse allows customers to better evaluate different products and to build trust between the customer and the data warehouse provider. As laid out in our security whitepaper, Snowflake uses strong AES 256-bit encryption with a hierarchical key model rooted in AWS CloudHSM. Keys are automatically rotated on a regular basis by the Snowflake service, and data can be automatically re-encrypted (“rekeyed”) on a regular basis. Data encryption and key management is entirely transparent to the customer and requires no configuration or management.

To better understand how the Snowflake data warehouse encrypts customer data, we explain in detail three important aspects of Snowflake’s encryption key management:

Hierarchical Key Model Key Rotation Rekeying

We will conclude by showing how AWS CloudHSM fits into this picture and why it completes Snowflake’s encryption key management.