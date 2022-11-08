The process of building data pipelines is complex and time-consuming. Data lives in many different systems, is stored in many different formats, is messy and inconsistent, and is queried and transformed with many different tools and technologies. This includes the wide range of tools available for data replication, ETL/ELT, libraries and APIs management, orchestration, and transformation.

Among all these data engineering tools, the one shared characteristic is the move toward automation. For example, the modern approach to data ingestion is to leverage data replication tools that automate all the complex and time-consuming work of extracting data from source systems and landing it in your enterprise data lake.

The next step in data engineering is data transformation. Building data transformation pipelines with traditional ETL/ELT tools has historically been complex and involved a lot of manual effort. While these traditional tools are better than custom-coded solutions, they leave much to be desired. Recently, declarative pipelines have emerged as a solution to these problems.

Declarative pipelines are the modern approach to transforming data, and the tools involved automate much of the manual effort that was traditionally required. The data engineer is freed from the time-consuming task of creating/managing database objects and DML code, and can instead focus on the business logic and adding business value.

Another major benefit of declarative pipelines is that they allow batch and streaming pipelines to be specified in the same way. Traditionally, the tools for batch and streaming pipelines have been distinct, and as such, data engineers have had to create and manage parallel infrastructures to leverage the benefits of batch data while still delivering low-latency streaming products for real-time use cases.

With Snowflake, you can run data transformations on both batch and streaming data on a single architecture, effectively reducing the complexity, time, and resources needed. While this unification of batch and streaming pipelines is helping companies across industries to create a more sustainable and future-proof data architecture on Snowflake, the story doesn’t end there. Even with this unified pipeline architecture, data transformation can still be challenging.