Announced at Snowflake Summit 2022 as Materialized Tables (and later renamed), Dynamic Tables are the declarative form of Snowflake’s Streams and Tasks. As Snowflake streams define an offset to track change data capture (CDC) changes on underlying tables and views, Tasks can be used to schedule the consumption of that data. We covered this in depth in a previous blog post.

To define a Dynamic Table, you:

Declare the SQL you need to transform your data as a CREATE DYNAMIC TABLE AS statement, similar to CREATE TABLE AS (CTAS)

Attach a virtual warehouse to perform the transformation work

Define a schedule in CRONTAB syntax

Sit back and watch Snowflake deploy Stream offsets on your behalf to underlying tables, views, and other Dynamic Tables to support your SQL declaration as a direct acyclic graph (DAG)

Dynamic Tables offer an account-level snapshot isolation, whereas traditional Snowflake tables are read committed isolation.

Updates to your Dynamic Tables take the required data in its account-level state without interfering with any updates that are concurrently happening to those supporting data structures, including other Dynamic Tables.

Another differentiator of Dynamic Tables is its join-behavior. You can define a Dynamic Table to include SQL joins between data structures as views, tables or other Dynamic Tables. For the Data Vault methodology, you will be executing SQL joins between a lot of tables.

To understand Dynamic Table’s join behavior, we can look back at Snowflake’s Streams on Views. Each Snowflake Stream deploys an offset on a change-tracked supporting table. When a stream is deployed on a view, the offset is not deployed on the view itself, but the underlying tables supporting that view. When the SQL query utilizing that stream is used to push the data and transform data into a target table (DML queries), each offset on each underlying table is independent and processes new change-tracked records.

If a new record is introduced to one of those supporting tables in a natural join, you may expect the SQL join to not find the corresponding record in the join because those other records have already been processed. Not so!

Snowflake will find that record in the other table to support your SQL join and process that record. The join behavior can be eloquently described as:

(Table 1 x Δ Table 2) + (Δ Table 1 x Table 2) + (Δ Table 1 x Δ Table 2)

Where delta (Δ) are the new unprocessed records.

Dynamic Tables support the same SQL join behavior, and we will illustrate this join behavior with the following sample code:

1. Set up the demo environment.