DTCC stands at the center of global trading activity, processing trillions of dollars of securities transactions on a daily basis. This year, DTCC celebrates its 50th anniversary, and over the past five decades we’ve led the financial services industry through unprecedented historical events and market disruptions. The market volatility we’ve seen in recent years has only underscored the value of using data to model and analyze market behavior and to manage risk for the Street.

As part of our commitment to the industry, we run quantitative “what if” models and analyses on client portfolios to accurately project the associated risk to our clearing services. Throughout the years, we’ve built capabilities to analyze not only actual portfolios, but purely hypothetical portfolios that our analysts and clients leverage to model theoretical scenarios.

To make all of this happen, our developers and engineers needed to:

Make the model interfaces flexible for both real and hypothetical data

Provide the compute power to run the models on the fly

Present the results quickly and efficiently to our machine and human users

Managing and scaling a platform that does all of this is not a trivial task. DTCC has done this successfully to date, and our goal is to provide even more of these value-added services through the Snowflake Native App Framework (currently in private preview).