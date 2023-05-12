Snowflake Connector for Django Now Available

We’re excited to announce that the Snowflake Connector for Django is now available on Snowflake Labs on GitHub. This integration provides Django apps easy access to data within the Snowflake Data Cloud without manually integrating against API endpoints. Now Python developers can easily and quickly build web applications that access Snowflake data by leveraging the Django framework.
Django is a popular, high-level Python open-source web framework for building robust, scalable, and maintainable web applications quickly and easily. By combining the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud with the ease of use of Django, developers can build sophisticated web applications that deliver powerful insights to end users.
“At Cedar, the Snowflake Connector for Django has been excellent for building scalable apps,” says Arel Lidow, Co-Founder of Cedar. “With Snowflake’s data warehousing and Django, we can easily process data. The connector is reliable and efficient, allowing us to focus on building innovative features.”
How does the Snowflake Connector for Django work?
The Snowflake Connector for Django allows you to use Snowflake as your data source for Django applications. It provides a Snowflake-specific implementation of Django’s database backend API, allowing you to integrate Snowflake into your Django project seamlessly. The Django Connector uses the open-source Snowflake Connector for Python to connect to the Snowflake Data Cloud and perform database operations. It also provides a way to manage database migrations using Django’s migration framework.
How do I get started with the Snowflake Connector for Django?
To use the connector, you need to install the django-snowflake package and configure your Django settings to use it as your database backend (or alongside the backend of another database). Once configured, you can use Django’s ORM and other database-related features as you would with any other database backend. The connector consumes Snowflake credits and is made available under the terms of the MIT license.
Try it out by installing it with the command pip install django-snowflake, then check out our detailed Quickstart guide where you will:
- Create a database in Snowflake and load data into it.
- Connect a Django application to Snowflake using the django-snowflake backend.
- Create models in the Django app to represent data.
- Browse the data using Django’s admin interface.
- Browse the data as an end user of the app.
We’ve also got a new video tutorial to walk you through the process—check it out below, or find it on the Snowflake Developers YouTube channel.
Snowflake’s continuing commitment to open source
The Snowflake Connector for Django is an open-source project maintained by the Snowflake community. We’ve already seen some excellent feedback, and we encourage developers to contribute to the project to improve its functionality over time.
“The Snowflake Connector for Django provides first-class support for using Snowflake with Django. I’m excited to improve the package based on feedback from the Snowflake community,” says Tim Graham, senior Django developer, and longtime contributor who was the first Django Fellow. Graham is also working with Snowflake to update the Snowflake Connector for Django for the latest versions of Django and provide ongoing maintenance.
Our work on the Snowflake Connector for Django is just one part of the ongoing open source initiatives at Snowflake. For example, Snowflake provides open source connectors and drivers for several programming languages, including Python, Java, NodeJS, .NET, , Go & PHP. These connectors make it easy for developers to connect to Snowflake using their preferred language and integrate Snowflake with their existing open-source projects.
We’re always looking for input to drive our open-source plans. Let us know at developers@snowflake.com which OSS integrations you want us to build next with Snowflake.