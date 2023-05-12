Snowflake Connector for Django Now Available

We’re excited to announce that the Snowflake Connector for Django is now available on Snowflake Labs on GitHub. This integration provides Django apps easy access to data within the Snowflake Data Cloud without manually integrating against API endpoints. Now Python developers can easily and quickly build web applications that access Snowflake data by leveraging the Django framework.

Django is a popular, high-level Python open-source web framework for building robust, scalable, and maintainable web applications quickly and easily. By combining the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud with the ease of use of Django, developers can build sophisticated web applications that deliver powerful insights to end users.

“At Cedar, the Snowflake Connector for Django has been excellent for building scalable apps,” says Arel Lidow, Co-Founder of Cedar. “With Snowflake’s data warehousing and Django, we can easily process data. The connector is reliable and efficient, allowing us to focus on building innovative features.”