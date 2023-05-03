Today there are also many positive opportunities for manufacturers that previously didn’t exist, such as automating routine tasks, analyzing current (not yesterday’s) data, predicting maintenance needs, and managing the supply chain more effectively. To address these new opportunities, Qlik and Snowflake have launched a new joint solution, which will help manufacturers tackle today’s big challenges and accelerate many common business initiatives that require SAP data.

Qlik easily works with Snowflake to automate the ingestion, transformation, and analytics of SAP data, thus making it simple for users to derive business insights that can drive better decision-making. Qlik also offers pre-defined templates for those customers who want to further accelerate their implementation.

For example, order-to-cash is a critical business process for organizations. From booking a sales order (often on credit) to fulfilling that order, billing the customer, and finally managing accounts receivable for customer payments is often a complex process that spans across multiple functions, teams, and systems. While SAP contains valuable data related to this process including sales orders, distribution, and financial data, it can be tricky to access and integrate data in SAP systems with data from other sources to get a full view of the order-to-cash process.

Global technology provider ABB is one of many manufacturers who achieved tremendous value using Qlik and Snowflake. The company wanted to eliminate barriers in the manufacturing value chain, improve operational efficiency, and optimize its portfolio based on cost and margin. But to do this, ABB needed to gather data that was scattered in 37 SAP systems across the globe. Using Qlik, the company is now able to continually feed SAP data into Snowflake, with data being updated every two minutes around the clock. ABB is also able to develop business-led reporting versus the previous country-based reporting approach, and it can enable advanced analytics to help the business achieve its financial goals. In addition, by simplifying its architecture, ABB was able to retire all its SAP BW systems and thus deliver millions in annual savings.