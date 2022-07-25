Diverse data delivers richer experiences for customers. Layers of data—of all sizes and kinds—provide insights into customers’ profiles and preferences and how best to serve them. Traditionally bringing all that data together has been challenging, as it required copying and moving it across systems. All that required effort, and raised concerns about the ability to govern the data.

In May, Snowflake hosted a webinar on data collaboration and clean rooms. Snowflake’s data sharing capability provides access to live, ready-to-query data, without having to copy and move it, making it easier to access and to govern. But some data is extremely sensitive or highly regulated.

Snowflake’s enhanced Global Data Clean Room capability, based on features now available in private preview, enables the privacy of data to be maintained while allowing multiple parties to derive insights from it. Data owners define specific rules about which operations can be performed using their data, who can run them, and what the responses can be. Clean room configurations can also include additional privacy enhancing capabilities such as time stamping or the injection of “noise” in the results. Based on these configurations, parties to the clean room can then run their allowed operations against the data without seeing the underlying data or logic. For example, a customer overlap query could report how many common customers two or more parties have, rather than showing who those customers actually are. I call this “sharing without showing.”

Not surprisingly, the audience asked some pertinent questions about how these capabilities work. We’ve asked the experts to provide some answers: