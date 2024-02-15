At Snowflake, we believe in empowering our customers to harness the full potential of their data while maintaining robust compliance standards and safeguarding data privacy. We recognize the critical importance of quickly identifying and safeguarding sensitive data objects, and we consistently strive to provide solutions that help achieve these goals — from advancements such as classification and tag-based policies to the intuitive Data Governance UI.

Today we're thrilled to announce another exciting addition to our suite of offerings: Snowflake Data Classification, a native user experience to run and review data classification within Snowsight (now in public preview). This simple experience lets you start a data classification job for an entire schema or a subset of tables within it, allowing you to choose when you want to review and apply the classification results; or automate the tag application via auto-tagging. You can then protect the data with a row access policy, masking policy or both.